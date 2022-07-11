Women's Hockey World Cup: India crashes out as Spain makes it to the quarter-finals with 1-0 win

New Delhi, July 11, 2022

At the end it was a heartbreak as India crashed out of contention going down 0-1 to hosts Spain in their must-win crossover match at the Hockey Women's World Cup at Terrassa on Sunday.

India conceded a crucial goal three minutes before the final whistle and that put paid to their hopes of making it to the quarter-finals.

Marta Segu (57') scored the lone goal of the match for Spain which took them to the last eight stage.

In the quarter-finals Spain will face mighty Australia, while in other matches for semi-final slots it will be New Zealand vs Germany, Netherlands vs Belgium and Argentina vs England.

India will now play Canada in the 9-12 placing matches.

With a place in the quarter-finals at stake, both teams got off to a tentative start and took time to settle down.

India earned the first penalty corner (PC) in the eighth minute through Neha, who skillfully tackled the Spanish defender inside the circle.

India failed to convert the penalty corner as the hosts defended very well. They further built on a speedy counter attack creating a brilliant shot on goal but Beatriz Perez was slightly off target.

The following minutes saw Spain being awarded back-to-back PCs but they could not beat India's defence.

In the second quarter both teams traded PCs but the respective goalkeepers were on top of their game. Savita made three brilliant saves off a PC which Spain won early in the second quarter. Even though their attackers picked up the rebound and took fierce shots on goal, Savita stood like a wall to maintain a clean slate for India.

The Spanish goalie Melanie Garcia also defended well when India won two PCs in this quarter. While Monika's attempt was well-defended by their rushers, Gurjit Kaur's dragflick which was on target was brilliantly padded away by Garcia.

The match continued to remain tense in the third quarter. While India showed the right intent, and dominated the ball possession, they were simply not able to break the deadlock. Spain, meanwhile came up with some good circle penetrations but their strikers were not on target.

The final quarter was action-packed with Spain getting off the mark with a good attack but Savita yet again defended well.