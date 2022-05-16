UP crowned champions of 12th Hockey India Sub-Junior Men National Championship

Panaji, May 16, 2022

Uttar Pradesh Hockey emerged as the champions of the 12th Hockey India Sub Junior Men National Championship 2022 after defeating Hockey Jharkhand 3-0 in the final of the tournament in Goa on Sunday.

Shahrukh Ali (10', 13', 47') scored all three field goals in the first and final quarters of the match for UP.

Uttar Pradesh coach Vikas Pal said, "It's a great feeling to beat a strong team like Hockey Jharkhand in the final. It's a big achievement for these kids, for me as a coach and for the entire fraternity of Uttar Pradesh Hockey as well."

"It was a big win, to be honest. Players gave their best, and I would say the semi-final win against Haryana set the tempo for us. It boosted the confidence of our players and I think that really helped us today. I am feeling really proud of this achievement, and it will certainly motivate these kids of U-16 level to do well and win more and more medals to climb up the ranks in their career," he added.

Earlier in the day, Hockey Association of Odisha defeated Hockey Haryana in the 3rd/4th place match to finish on the podium.

Irengbam Rohit Singh (22', 37') struck a brace and thereby finished as the top scorer of the tournament with 12 goals, while Aryan Xess (7'), Ricky Tonjam (19') and Sanjit Tirkey (24') scored a goal each for the winning team.

Haryana’s goals were scored by Ravi (28') and captain Bittu (50').

