Two players and three members of support staff of Indian Men's Hockey team test positive for Covid-19

Bengaluru, June 30, 2022

Two players and three members of the support staff of the Indian Men's Hockey team, currently preparing here for the Commonwealth Games 2022, have tested positive for COVID-19.

The RTPCR tests were conducted on Wednesday morning, a press release from Hockey India said.

"They have mild symptoms and have been isolated," the release added, without giving any more details.

As many as 31 players have been included in the Commonwealth Games camp, which began on June 27 here and will continue till July 23 when the team will leave for Birmingham for the quadrennial event.

