Sukhjeet Singh only new face in 20-member Indian hockey team for matches against Spain

New Delhi, February 22, 2022

Promising striker Sukhjeet Singh is the only new face in the Manpreet Singh-led 20-member squad named by Hockey India on Tuesday for the FIH Pro League matches against Spain to be played on February 26 and 27 in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.

Drag flick specialist Harmanpreet Singh has been named vice captain of the squad.

Young forward Sukhjeet Singh from Punjab was picked in the Core Group following an impressive stint with the Punjab National Bank during the Hockey India Senior Men Inter-Department National Championship 2021 held in Bengaluru.

Talking about the team, Chief Coach Graham Reid, said, "We have chosen a balanced group to play Spain for this weekend and are looking forward to playing at home in Bhubaneswar. It includes another new debutant striker Sukhjeet Singh who impressed during the selection camp last month and has been working hard since selection in the Core Probable's Group."

"Spain has a new coach and will be keen to impress after losing to England. These games are an important step in preparation for what is a very busy year," he added.

The 20-member squad for the double-header against Spain includes goalkeepers P R Sreejesh and Suraj Karkera and defenders Harmanpreet Singh, Mandeep Mor, Surender Kumar, Varun Kumar, Jarmanpreet Singh and Dipsan Tirkey.

The experienced midfield comprises Manpreet Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Hardik Singh, Jaskaran Singh, Shamsher Singh, Nilakanta Sharma and Akashdeep Singh while the forwardline features Mandeep Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Shilanand Lakra, Sukhjeet Singh and Abhishek.

Krishan Bahadur Pathak, Amit Rohidas, Rajkumar Pal, Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh and Dilpreet Singh have been named as standbys.

