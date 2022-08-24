SAI 'A', Sports Hostel Odisha, MP Hockey Academy win on final day of Khelo India Women's Hockey League 22 (U16) Phase 1

New Delhi, August 24, 2022

Sports Authority of India 'A', Sports Hostel Odisha, Ghumanhera Riser's Academy, Pritam Siwach Hockey Academy Sonepat and Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy were among the teams that registered wins in their pool matches on the final day of Khelo India Women's Hockey League 22 (Under-16) Phase-1 here on Tuesday.

Sports Authority of Gujarat Academy, Har Hockey Academy and Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High Performance Centre also won their respective pool matches.

In the first match of the day, Sports Authority of India 'A' defeated Smart Hockey Academy Raipur 17-0 in their Pool A match. Binati Minz (1', 8', 50'), Kajal (2', 24', 25'), Tanuja Toppo (5', 22', 59') and Dipika Barwa (20', 32', 43') each scored three goals, while F Lalbiaksiami (12'), Karuna Minz (14'), Jyoti Xaxa (28'), Captain Sunelita Toppo (41') and Nisha Dadel (56') scored a goal each for Sports Authority of India 'A'.

In the second match, Sports Hostel, Odisha defeated Bhai Behlo Hockey Academy Bhagta 9-1 in Pool A. Monica Tirkey (24', 47', 55', 60') smashed four goals, while Archana Xalxo (9', 31', 58') bagged a hat-trick, and Sushmita Dungdung (6') and Premsila Bage (52') scored a goal each for Sports Hostel, Odisha.

In the third match, Ghumanhera Riser's Academy registered a massive 27-0 win over Mumbai School Sports Association in Pool A. Captain Nisha (5', 11', 17', 25', 28', 32', 40', 42', 45', 47', 49', 54') led from the front as she scored a total of 12 goals, while Pooja (15', 30', 35', 50', 51', 58') scored six and Sunaina (1', 21', 23', 24') smashed four goals for the winning team. Deepika (27', 37') scored two and Yashika (12'), Payal (38') and Preeti (53') scored a goal each in what was Ghumanhera Risers Academy's massive win on the final day of the phase-1.

In the fourth match of the day, Pritam Siwach Hockey Academy Sonepat outplayed Citizen Hockey XI 21-0 to remain unbeaten in phase 1 of the tournament. Sakshi Rana (23', 28', 29', 30', 43', 46', 58') starred with seven goals, while Captain Khushi (5', 33', 55'), Ravina (6', 12', 37'), Manjinder (1', 21', 54') and Riya (38', 44', 50') each bagged a hat-trick, and Sakshi (31', 41') netted twice for Pritam Siwach Hockey Academy Sonepat in Pool A match.

Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy earned a hard-fought 2-0 win over Sports Authority of India 'B' in a thrilling Pool B match on the final day. Tanvi (3') and Sujata Jayant (49') were the goalscorers for the winning team.

In the sixth match of the day, Sports Authority of Gujarat Academy defeated Anantapur Hockey Academy 7-0 in Pool B. Gadghe Komal Sunilrao (39', 52', 53', 54') starred with four goals, while Kodarvi Twinkal Anilbhai (18', 44') netted twice and Gamar Parvati Sardarbhai (27') scored a goal for the winning team.

In the seventh match of the day, Har Hockey Academy registered a comprehensive 7-0 win over Salute Hockey Academy to finish phase 1 on top of Pool B. Kirti (26', 41', 53') bagged a hat-trick, while Captain Pooja (15'), Shashi Khasha (37'), Bharti (44') and Seeema (59') scored a goal each for Har Hockey Academy in the penultimate match of phase -1.

In the last match of phase- 1, Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High Performance Centre beat Delhi Hockey 12-0. Nirmala Senbar (18', 48'), Doli Bhoi (19', 45'), Neharika Toppo (24', 42'), and Anushka Bhawre (33', 51') each netted twice, while Khushboo Kukur (1'), Captain Ahalya Lakra (7'), Pragya Patel (27') and Harpreet Kaur (56') scored a goal each for Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High Performance Centre.

Phase 2 of the Khelo India Women's Hockey League 22 (Under-16) will be played in October in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

Day Seven Results:

~ Sports Authority of India 'A' defeated Smart Hockey Academy Raipur 17-0 ~

~ Sports Hostel, Odisha beat Bhai Behlo Hockey Academy Bhagta 9-1 ~

~ Ghumanhera Risers Academy beat Mumbai School Sports Association 27-0 ~

~ Pritam Siwach Hockey Academy Sonepat defeated Citizen Hockey XI 21-0 ~

~ Madhya Pradesh Hockey Academy beat Sports Authority of India 'B' 2-0 ~

~ Sports Authority of Gujarat Academy beat Anantapur Hockey Academy 7-0 ~

~ Har Hockey Academy beat Salute Hockey Academy 7-0 ~

~ Odisha Naval Tata Hockey High Performance Centre beat Delhi Hockey 12-0 ~