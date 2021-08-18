One Team One Dream: A delightful obsession of fans of Indian Hockey

New Delhi, August 18, 2021

Indian hockey is riding on a euphoria The national team has won an Olympic medal, a bronze, after 41 years and for some old-timers it was a "dream come true".

But before the Manpreet Singh-led team broke the four-decade-old Olympics jinx, Indian hockey went through very tough and turbulent phases and most of the fans had lost hope of this sport's revival in the country and the game saw a massive dip in its popularity.

Most of the former Olympians and international stars were quoted as saying that their children are not interested in this sport any more and in this scenario of gloom and doom, there was a group of people who kept their unflinching faith in Indian hockey. And members of this group were spread all across the globe.

Raja Namdhari, a young businessman from West Delhi, who is one prominent member of that group, said, “We always had faith in Indian hockey. We not only supported it but also prayed for its success. We felt bad when the team lost and were overjoyed when the team tasted rare success."

Raja became a hockey fan after watching Namdhari XI play in the domestic tournaments. The Namdhari team was a force to reckon with in the then flourishing hockey circuit in the '80s and '90s.

“I loved the game and soon started interacting with others who had passion for Indian hockey," he said, adding, “All of us supported our national team without any condition. We stood by the team in its worst period and now rejoice in its success."

“I was fascinated by the commitment of these fans who came all the way from England, New Zealand, Canada, Finland, Luxembourg and a few other European countries and the USA just to support Indian hockey," he said.

“Even before I became part of this group, I used to follow the Indian hockey team around the world and we were conspicuous at stadia because most of the members wore white turbans.

"We never asked for any financial help from anybody, we spent our own money and resources while traveling across the world. We had only one motto, 'Support Indian Hockey, Support Indian Team', without any condition or qualification," he said.