Odisha to host FIH Hockey Men's Junior World Cup 2021 in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar, September 23, 2021

After successfully hosting the 2018 Men's Hockey World Cup, the temple city of Bhubaneswar will stage the prestigious FIH Odisha Hockey Men's Junior World Cup Bhubaneswar 2021 from November 24-December 5.

The announcement was made in Bhubaneswar on Thursday by Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in the presence of State Sports Minister Tusharkanti Behera, FIH President Narinder Dhruv Batra and Hockey India Secretary General Rajinder Singh.

The marquee event in the international hockey calendar will will feature 16 teams -- India, Korea, Malaysia, Pakistan, South Africa, Egypt, Belgium, England, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Spain, USA, Canada, Chile and Argentina.

While Odisha is also gearing up to host the 2023 FIH Men's Hockey World Cup in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela, Patnaik accepted the proposal to host the FIH Odisha Hockey Men's Junior World Cup Bhubaneswar 2021 starting in November. He also launched the logo for the prestigious event.

"Odisha is the hub for hockey in the country and the Odisha State Government will continue to do everything in our capacity to help the sport grow further and achieve further laurels on the world level. We look forward to welcoming 16 top teams from across the world to participate in the FIH Odisha Hockey Men's Junior World Cup Bhubaneswar 2021. We are delighted to be hosts of this prestigious tournament. Our priority will be to ensure a safe environment to compete during these challenging Covid times," he said.

"The FIH Odisha Hockey Men's Junior World Cup Bhubaneswar 2021 is the pinnacle of tournaments for U-21 and is a very important fixture in the FIH calendar. We are delighted that Odisha with their world-class infrastructure are set to host an event of this magnitude. As always, we have been extended full support by the Odisha State Government and the event will be held following all required Covid-19 protocols," Batra said.

Rajinder Singh said, "It is a great honour for Hockey India to host back-to-back FIH Hockey Junior Men's World Cup. In 2016, it was a memorable outing for us in Lucknow where India won the tournament beating Belgium in the final. Hockey India over the years has organised several events of international importance in India and with the support of Odisha State Government, we are confident of organising yet another memorable event for the participating teams, officials and the fans."

