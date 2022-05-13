Odisha, Kerala score easy wins on Day 8 of 12th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship 2022

Bhopal, May 13, 2022

Odisha drubbed Himachal Pradesh 8-0 and Kerala crushed Telangana by an identical margin in Pool H of the 12th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship 2022 here today.

The first game of the day saw Hockey Association Of Odisha facing off against Hockey Himachal. Dipti Lakra (33', 41', 51') scored a hat-trick for Odisha to help her team pick up an 8-0 win. Rojita Kujur (46', 54') also scored a brace in the match, while Bimla Barwa (22'), Janhabi Pradhan (26'), and Punam Barla (34') scored a goal each in the match.

In the second match of the day, Kerala Hockey took on Telangana Hockey in a Pool H contest. Anju Shaji (13', 22'), and Swetha S (14', 52') starred in the match, both scoring a brace for Kerala. Reshma (8'), Aiswarya K V (15'), Ashika K M (24'), and Athira Prasad Shylaja (48') also scored a goal each for the winners.

Meanwhile, in the final game on Day Seven, Delhi Hockey beat Goans Hockey 5-1 in a Pool G contest. Manshi (12', 37') starred for Delhi, scoring a brace in the match. Sonali (24'), Sonu (25'), and Subham (49') also scored a goal each for Delhi in the match. Veena Naik (48') scored the sole goal for the Goans.

Quarter-Finals Line-up:

14 May, 2022, Saturday:

0630 hrs - Hockey Maharashtra vs Hockey Jharkhand

0830 hrs - Hockey Haryana vs Uttar Pradesh Hockey

1030 hrs - Hockey Punjab vs Hockey Karnataka

1600 hrs - Hockey Madhya Pradesh vs Hockey Association of Odisha

