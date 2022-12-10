Newly-laid hockey pitches all set for action at Hockey World Cup in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela

Bhubaneswar, December 10, 2022

Ahead of the Hockey World Cup, four new pitches have been laid and re all set for action in the state-of-the-art venues at Kalinga Hockey Stadium, Bhubaneswar, as well as the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela.

The main pitch in the Kalinga Stadium as well as the practice pitch have been re-laid, while Rourkela will feature brand new pitches that are certified by the International Hockey Federation (FIH).

The FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar – Rourkela will be the 15th edition of this prestigious event.

Matches will be played in the new “jewel” of hockey, the Birsa Munda Stadium in Rourkela, and at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, where the top 16 teams from around the world, including India, will compete in the event, slated to take place from January 13 to 29, 2023.

The 16 teams have been divided into four pools, with India in Pool D alongside England, Spain, and Wales.

The top teams from each pool will advance directly to the quarter-finals, while the remaining teams from the four pools will compete in cross-over matches for a spot in the quarter-finals.

Pool A includes Argentina, Australia, France, and South Africa, while Pool B includes Belgium, Germany, Korea, and Japan. Pool C includes the Netherlands, Malaysia, New Zealand, and Chile.