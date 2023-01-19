Netherlands trounce Chile 14-0 to record biggest win in the Hockey World Cup on way to quarters

New Delhi, January 19, 2022

Three-time champion Netherlands showed no mercy as they dismantled debutants Chile 14-0 to storm into the quarter-finals of the Hockey World Cup with an all- win record at the Kalinga stadium here on Thursday.

This was the biggest victory margin in the Hockey World Cup, the previous record was by Australia against South Africa in 2010 in New Delhi.

Netherlands entered the quarterfinals in style with an all win record scoring 22 goals without conceding any in three matches.

Earlier Malaysia stunned New Zealand 3-2 to finish second in the pool with six points.

The awesome firepower displayed by the Dutchmen must be unnerving for other contenders and their professional approach was very evident. They never gave any quarter to Chileans who ran around and across the turf not knowing how to handle their marauding rivals.

For the winners who led 5-0 at hal-time, the goal scorers were Jip Janssen (4), Thierry Brinkman (3), Koen Bijen (two ) Derck De Vilder , Thijs Van Dam, Terrance Pieters, Justen Blok ,Teun Beins (one each)

The Dutch men earned 18 penalty corners and converted six in a totally one-sided encounter in which they toyed with their rivals while imparting them some hockey lessons

The winners’ scored only one goal in first 15 minutes but after that they went on the rampage scoring four in second quarter, six in third quarter and three in the last quarter.

Chile ended the tournament losing all three matches they played conceding 20 goals while scoring six. For the records the Netherlands were runners up in the last two editions (2014,2018) of the World Cup

In the first match of the day, a super goal by Faizal Saari , just before the final whistle, spoiled the Kiwis celebration as Malaysia shocked New Zealand 3-2 in their last league match to finish second in pool C.

Three goals in five minutes in the last quarter of the match added excitement to the game as New Zealand trailing 0-2 till the50th minute made it 2-2 by 52nd minute which made the Kiwis lower their guards and that cost them dearly as unmarked Saari latched on to a measured pass by Najib Hassan and cut through couple of defenders to send the ball into the (3-2) and that turned out to be the winner.

For Malaysia who led 1-0 at Half time, Faizal Saari (2),Razie Rahim (one) were the goal getters. Phillips Hayden and Sam Lane scored a goal each for the losers.

This was Malaysia’s first ever win over New Zealand as they ended their league assignments with six points from three matches having lost to the Netherlands 0-4 in their opener.

New Zealand ended third with three points from as many matches, their only victory came against lowly placed Chile.

However, both the teams have a chance to get into the quarter finals as they will play cross over matches and if they win them, they will move into the knock out stage.

New Zealand started on an aggressive note forcing a penalty corner in the 2nd minute but Kane Russell’s flick was wide off the mark. It was Malaysia which earned the breakthrough in the 8th minute through Saari.

The Malaysia increased the lead in the 43rd minute through Rahim who scored off the 6th penalty corner (2-0)

Kiwis reduced the margin through Hayden (1-2) and then made it 2-2 with Sam Lane converting a penalty corner but Faizal Saari turned man of the match for Malaysia scoring the winner leaving the Kiwis bewildered.

