Naveen Patnaik lauds successful completion of Hockey Junior World Cup Bhubaneswar 2021

Bhubaneswar, December 6, 2021

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday lauded the efforts of the organisers after the successful completion of the FIH Odisha Hockey Men's Junior World Cup 2021, which culminated earlier in the evening with Argentina beating Germany to win the title in the final at the Kalinga Stadium here.

"Firstly, I congratulate the winners of the prestigious FIH Odisha Hockey Men's Junior World Cup 2021. I also extend greetings to all the participating teams who played in the true spirit of the game. I also congratulate the hosts Hockey India and the officials of Odisha State Government who ensured this event was a big success and they established all the Covid-related protocols to ensure a safe playing environment was provided to these young and rising stars of world hockey.

"This was the first big international hockey tournament being held in India after the Covid-19 pandemic which halted all sporting events in March 2020 and I am very proud that we have witnessed successful completion despite several challenges including cyclone Jawad," Patnaik said.

FIH President Narinder Dhruv Batra presented a replica of the Junior World Cup trophy to Patnaik as a gesture of deep appreciation for all the support extended by the Odisha State Government to host the prestigious event.

Thanking all the officials from Odisha State Government who worked round-the-clock to make the event a success, Gyanendro Ningombam, President Hockey India said, "It was absolutely delightful to see hockey return to its favourite hub - Bhubaneswar, Odisha which has now become synonymous to world hockey for its incredible infrastructure as well as the hockey-loving people of the state. We are very fortunate to have unparalleled support from Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik as well all the officials involved in making this event a big success. There were several challenges that were overcome to host this tournament in a safe manner."

