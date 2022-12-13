National Camp for final preparations ahead of Hockey World Cup starts in Bengaluru

New Delhi, December 13, 2022

A two-week National Coaching Camp for the 33-member core group has begun at the Sports Authority of India (SAI), Bengaluru as part of the Indian team's final preparations for the Hockey World Cup.

The special dragflick and goalkeeping camp will begin on 14th December and conclude on 20th December.

The Indian team will leave on 27th December for Rourkela, where they begin their campaign on 13th January against England.

Hockey India has called-up Double Olympic Champion from Netherlands Bram Lomans to work with the Indian drag flickers. Dennis Van De Pol, who was here in Bengaluru in 2019, has been invited to share his expertise in goalkeeping.

The Hockey World Cup is scheduled to be held at Bhubaneswar and Rourkela in Odisha from 13th to 29th January, 2023.

"We are grateful to Hockey India and SAI for organizing this special dragflick and goalkeeping camp ahead of the World Cup. This is a great opportunity to get world class specialized coaching and it will certainly help provide the right tools and strategies for our dragflickers and goalies ahead of the big event in January," said team Chief Coach Graham Reid.

Players called up for the National Camp include Krishan Bahadur Pathak, PR Sreejesh, Suraj Karkera, Jarmanpreet Singh, Surender Kumar, Harmanpreet Singh, Varun Kumar, Amit Rohidas, Gurinder Singh, Jugraj Singh, Mandeep Mor, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Sanjay, Yashdeep Siwach, Dipsan Tirkey, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Moirangthem Rabichandra Singh, Shamsher Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Rajkumar Pal, Sumit, Akashdeep Singh, Gurjant Singh, Mohd Raheel, Maninder Singh, S Karthi, Mandeep Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Abhishek, Dilpeet Singh and Sukhjeet Singh.

Additionally, Shilanand Lakra, Manjeet and Pawan Rajbhar who are nursing injuries will also remain in the national camp for their rehab.

"This is going to be an important camp for us. There are a few critical aspects of our game that need some improvement basis our assessment of the Australia Tour. The players were given one week's break after returning from Adelaide and I believe they will be physically and mentally fresh when they report on Monday," added Reid.

The hosts who will be hoping to end the wait of over four decades to stand on the podium in the World Cup are leaving no stone unturned in their preparations for the marquee event at home.

