Manpreet Singh to lead 20-member Indian hockey team at Hero Asian Champions Trophy in Dhaka

New Delhi, November 26, 2021

Versatile midfielder Manpreet Singh will lead the 20-member Indian hockey team to defend the title at the Hero Asian Champions Trophy which is scheduled to be held between December 14-22 at Dhaka.

Defending champions India will commence their campaign against Korea on the opening day. Other teams taking part in the single-pool tournament for top honours are Japan, Malaysia, Pakistan and hosts Bangladesh.

The team:

Goalkeepers: Krishan B Pathak and Suraj Karkera.

Defenders: Harmanpreet Singh (Vice-Captain), Gurinder Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Dipsan Tirkey, Varun Kumar and Mandeep Mor.

Mid-fielders: Hardik Singh, Manpreet Singh (capt), Jaskaran Singh, Sumit, Rajkumar Pal, Shamsher Singh, Akashdeep Singh.

Forwards: Lalit Upadhyay, Dilpreet Singh, Gursahibjit Singh and Shilanand Lakra.

Talking about the selection, Chief Coach Graham Reid said, "While selecting this team we now must have our eyes on the future. It takes a deep and strong squad to build sustained success so players have to be given opportunities to perform."

"We have picked a team that has a good mix of experience and younger guys who will have their chance to show what they can do. It is a hectic match schedule and given the COVID situation, FIH & AHF have allowed 18 players to be chosen each game out of a greater squad of 20. With this line-up, India will have four options for drag-flick."

"The Asian Champions Trophy is a world-class event that will provide all teams with a fantastic opportunity to start the next Olympiad with the much-needed competition. We are looking forward to the challenge," he added.

India will play against hosts Bangladesh on December 15. Their third match will be against arch-rivals Pakistan on December 17, followed by matches against Malayasia on December 18 and Japan on December 19.

The semi-finals will be played on December 21 followed by the final on December 22.

In the previous edition of this event held in Muscat, Oman, India had jointly lifted the title along with Pakistan as the final was called off due to incessant rains.

NNN