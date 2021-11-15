Lalremsiami named captain of India team for Women's Junior Hockey World Cup

New Delhi, November 15, 2021

Ace forward and Olympian Lalremsiami will lead the 18-member Indian Junior Women's Hockey Team at the FIH World Cup to be played in South Africa from December 5-16.

Defender Ishika Chaudhary has been named vice-captain of the squad which also includes two other Olympians -- Salima Tete and Sharmila Dev.

In the 16-nation tournament, India is in Pool C and will commence their campaign on December 6 against Russia.

They will take on defending champions Argentina on December 7 in their second match in the round-robin league, followed by their match against Japan on December 9.

India’s best performance in this prestigious event came in 2013 when they won the bronze medal after beating England.

Commenting on the selection of the squad, Chief Coach, Women, Janneke Schopman said, “To pick the final selection of 18 players was extremely difficult especially as all 28 players in the Core Probable Group worked very hard in the past months and made good progress.

"But we feel that we have selected a strong team that is able to compete with every team at the Junior World Cup.”

“With the experience from the Senior team and some great young talent, we will show the best India has to give. The team is very excited as they have waited a long time to compete on the world stage and we’re looking forward to making the most of this great opportunity,” she added.

Team:

Lalremsiami (C), Ishika Chaudhary (VC), Bichu Devi Kharibam (GK), Khushboo (GK), Akshata Abaso Dhekale, Priyanka, Marina Lalramnghaki, Ajmina Kujur, Baljeet Kaur, Reet, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Salima Tete, Sharmila Devi, Beauty Dungdung, Deepika, Mumtaz Khan, Sangita Kumari, Jiwan Kishori Toppo.

Preeti and Prabhleen Kaur have been chosen as alternate players who will be permitted to compete if there is an injury or someone in the squad is ruled out due to Covid.

The knockout matches will take place between December 10 and 16.

Other Pools:

Pool A: The Netherlands, Korea, Ireland, Zimbabwe

Pool B: England, Belgium, Canada, and Uruguay

Pool D: Germany, Spain, the United States, and South Africa

NNN