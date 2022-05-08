Karnataka, UP, Goa, Himachal score wins on day 3 of Senior Women National Championship 2022

Bhopal, May 8, 2022

Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Goa and Himachal Pradesh scored fluent wins on day three of the 12th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship here today.

While Hockey Karnataka beat Hockey Unit of Tamil Nadu 3-0 in Pool F, Uttar Pradesh Hockey crushed Delhi Hockey 7-0 in Pool G.

Goans Hockey defeated Hockey Gujarat 5-1 in another Pool G match while Hockey Himachal outplayed Kerala Hockey 3-1 in Pool H.

In the first game of the day, Karnataka picked up a solid 3-0 win over Tamil Nadu. Captain Pooja M. D. (3') opened the scoring for her team and Nisha P. C. (9') doubled the lead a few minutes later. Before the end of the first quarter, Shaina Thangamma M.P. (15') scored the third goal for her side after which Karnataka defended well to maintain their lead and get the win.

In the second game, Uttar Pradesh beat 7-0. Scoring two goals for her team, Shreya Singh (18', 29') starred for UP in the match, scoring a brace. Bramhacharimayum Sarita Devi (7'), Sonal Tiwari (14'), Varsha Arya (50'), Pallavi Kumari (53'), and Vinamrata Yadav (58') scored the remaining goals for her team.

The third match of the day was a Pool G contest between Goans Hockey and Hockey Gujarat. Geeta Rathod (4', 8') and Veena Naik (5', 33') starred for Goa, with each player scoring a brace in the match to help them pick up a 5-1 win. Melissa Fernandes (12') also scored a goal for Goans Hockey, while Muskan Kureshi (27') scored the consolation goal for Gujarat.

The final game of the day was a Pool H contest between Kerala Hockey and Hockey Himachal. Himachal picked a 3-1 win in the contest, with Hardeep Kaur (12'), Ritu Rani (31') and Narinder Kaur (37') scoring the three goals for them. Anju Shaji (24') scored the sole goal for Kerala.

The Pool F match between Hockey Arunachal and Hockey Andaman & Nicobar was forfeited with the former picking a default 5-0 win.

Meanwhile, in the final match on Day two, Hockey Jharkhand beat Le Puducherry Hockey 36-0. Betan Dungdung (5', 12', 19', 27', 29', 49, 51', 52', 53', 58') scored 10 goals for Hockey Jharkhand, while Albela Rani Toppo (2', 21', 21', 29', 39', 43', 48') scored seven goals, and Pramila Soreng (1', 20', 32', 35', 45') scored five goals for their team. Fulmani Bhengra (13', 16', 45', 47') scored four goals, while Roshni Dungdung (25', 37', 59'), and Edlin Bage (7', 44', 57') also scored hat-tricks in the match. Reshma Soreng (8', 55') scored a brace, while Dipti Toppo (18'), and Nirali Kujur (23') scored a goal each to help Hockey Jharkhand pick up the win.

IANS