Karnataka, Odisha to clash in final of 12th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship

Bhopal, May 16, 2022

Karnataka defeated Haryana 2-0 and Odisha outplayed Jharkhand 5-0 in the semi-finals here today to set up a title clash with each toehr tomorrow in the 12th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship 2022.

In the first semi-final of the day, which turned out to be a closely contested affair, Nisha P. C. (34') opened the scoring in the match for Hockey Karnataka with a field goal, after which Poojitha B. N. (53') converted a penalty stroke to give her team a 2-0 lead.

Hockey Haryana fought hard till the last minute of the match, but Hockey Karnataka managed to push through to pick a 2-0 win and book a spot in the Final of the competition.

In the second semi-final match, Hockey Association of Odisha faced off against Hockey Jharkhand. Rojita Kujur (21', 36', 48') starred for Odisha, scoring a hat-trick in the match. Janhabi Pradhan (35'), and Bharati Ekka (60') also scored a goal each as Odisha completed an easy win to enter the final.

Tuesday's matches:

3rd/4th Place - 0830 hrs: Hockey Haryana vs Hockey Jharkhand

Final - 1600 hrs: Hockey Karnataka vs Hockey Association of Odisha

