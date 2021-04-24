International hockey umpire Suresh Thakur dies of Covid-19

New Delhi, April 24, 2021

Former international hockey umpire Suresh Kumar Thakur passed away in Mohali, Punjab on Friday due to COVID-related complications.

He was 51.

Thakur had officiated in several prestigious international tournaments including the Four-Nation Tournament in Hamburg, Germany and the Azlan Shah Hockey Tournament in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

He also officiated as an umpire in the Hockey India League in 2013 and 2014.

Hockey India mourned the passing away of Thakur and conveyed condolences to the bereaved family.

"Suresh Kumar Thakur was a well-known umpire in the international circuit and he will be sorely missed on the hockey pitch. He officiated in many international competitions and added his magic in each of the matches he umpired in. We at Hockey India extend our deepest condolences to Suresh's family members and hope that they can pass through this difficult time," Hockey India President Gyanendro Ningombam said.

