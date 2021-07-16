Indian Women's hockey team has a chance to create history: Drag flicker Gurjit Kaur

New Delhi, July 16, 2021

Ace drag flicker Gurjit Kaur believes that the Indian women's hockey team has an opportunity to create history at the Tokyo Olympics.

Gurjit Kaur, who has 87 caps to her credit and who will be playing her first Olympics, said, "When you play with the Indian team, you have to start thinking about not just your game but also how you can carry the other players forward.

"And the way we are playing right now, it's a great chance for us to create history," the 25-year-old said.

Talking to Hockey India, Gurjit said that she has always tried to contribute as much as possible to the team's progress. "After I started playing for India, I played in the Series in Canada, Hockey World League Round 2 as well as the Semi-Finals in 2017.

"Be it the 2018 Asian Games where we won the silver medal or the FIH Series Finals in Japan where I was the top scorer with 11 goals, I always try to contribute to our team's progress as much as I can," she said.

About the art of drag flicking which helped her cement her place in the national team, she said, "Drag flicks are an indispensable part of modern-day hockey and are something that helped me cement my position in the national side.

"It wasn't until the tour of Europe in 2017, where I had the opportunity to work with Toon Siepman. He has trained hockey greats like Sohail Abbas and Mink van der Weerden. He taught me almost everything about drag-flicks. He asked me to change my technique a little bit, and that has helped me to improve my game tremendously," Gurjit said.

Talking about her formative years, Gurjit said, "I was born in a farmer's family in Miadi Kalan in Amritsar. Leave alone playing, the name hockey was even alien to my family. My sister Pradeep and I had spent most of our early years in a private school close to our village.

"We then moved to a boarding school in Kairon which was around 70 km from our home. It was here where my sister and I got a chance to try something new, hockey.

"I knew nothing about the game so the whole day I used to just watch the other girls play. And that made me want to play the game. That's how I took baby steps to get accustomed with my new-found passion," she added.

