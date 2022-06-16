Indian Women to take on World No. 2 Argentina in FIH Women's Hockey Pro League

Rotterdam, June 16, 2022

Indian Women are all set to take on Argentina in the FIH Women's Hockey Pro League 2021-22 in Rotterdam, Netherlands on June 18 and 19.

India are currently placed at the third position in the points table with 22 points in 10 games while the Argentina team is at the top of the table with 38 points in 14 matches.

Speaking ahead of their matches against Argentina, the Indian Women's Hockey Team captain Savita said, "Our preparations are going on well. We had two great training sessions and everyone has focused on improving their game. We are looking forward to our matches against Argentina and looking to perform as a team and as individuals. We are quite confident ahead of the matches as we played a good game against Argentina in the Semi-Final of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics."

The goalkeeper also spoke about the team's specific training on penalty corners, "We are working on improving our execution with regards to penalty corners. During our practice sessions, the players trained with the best mindset and worked on earning penalty corners and executing shots on goal. Hopefully, the players will improve upon executing penalty corners in our coming matches as well."

The Indian Women's Hockey Team vice-captain Deep Grace Ekka said that the team is fully prepared for their matches against Argentina. "We have learned a lot about our own games during our practice sessions after our matches against Belgium. We have corrected the mistakes we made in our previous matches and we are fully prepared for our next challenge," he said.

With important tournaments such as FIH Hockey Women's World Cup 2022 and Commonwealth Games 2022 coming up this year, the defender spoke about the advice she has given to the young players in the Indian side, "When I had first joined the team, my seniors had told me to just replicate whatever I was doing during practice. So even I tell the same thing to the young players in our team. And the more we keep things simple, the better it is for us. Before we receive the ball, we should be aware about where our team members are standing so that we can pass the ball quickly."

The double-header between India Women's Hockey Team vs Argentina will be played on June 18 and June 19 at 1730 hrs IST. The matches will be telecast Live on Star Sports First and Disney+ Hotstar.

NNN