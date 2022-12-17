India show nerves of steel to defeat Spain 1-0 in the final of FIH Women's Nations Cup 2022

Valencia (Spain), December 17, 2022

The Indian Women's Hockey Team put up a fantastic display as they defeated Spain 1-0 in the final to win the FIH Women's Nations Cup 2022 in Valencia on Saturday.

Indian remained undefeated during the tournament and also got promoted to the 2023-24 FIH Hockey Women's Pro League.

India's only goal in the final came from Gurjit Kaur (6').

It was Spain that came up with the first pushback of the final, after which both sides looked to control possession, with the home team winning an early penalty corner (PC). Indian captain and goalkeeper Savita made an excellent save before her team earned their first PC of the match.

Drag-flicker Gurjit Kaur went to the left side of Spanish goalkeeper Clara Perez and managed to beat her to put India ahead in the first quarter.

India played brilliantly at the start of the second quarter to break the Spanish press as Lalremsiami earned a PC for the team but this time Gurjit Kaur could not manage to beat the goalkeeper with her drag-flick. Spain soon regrouped and made several entries in the Indian circle before earning a PC at the halfway stage of the second quarter. However, Spain failed to find the back of the net as Savita stood tall in front of the goal to keep India ahead at halftime.