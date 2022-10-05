Hockey: P R Sreejesh, Savita Punia named FIH Goalkeepers of the Year

New Delhi, October 5, 2022

Ace Indian goalkeepers P R Sreejesh and Savita Punia on Wednesday were declared the FIH Goalkeepers of the Year in the men's and women’s categories, respectively.

Earlier, striker Mumtaz Khan won the FIH Rising Female Star of the Year Award.

This was announced by the International Hockey Federation (FIH) in a media statement released from Lausanne, Switzerland.

The 34-year-old Indian shot-stopper continues to raise his game as the years roll on. In his 16th year as a full international for India, Sreejesh showed his value to the Indian team, playing in all 16 games in the FIH Pro League as India finished in the third position, and all 6 games at Birmingham Commonwealth Games where the team won the silver medal.

During the course of the season, Sreejesh also completed 250 appearances for India, becoming the 8th Indian to achieve the figure, and the only goalkeeper to do so.

As a senior member of the team, Sreejesh performs a dual role where on one hand he is the vocal leader, commanding his forces from the back of the defense, while off the field he is also the player that organizes the best gatherings and celebrations.

Sreejesh now becomes the third goalkeeper to win back-to-back FIH Goalkeeper of the Year awards. A similar feat was achieved in the past by David Harte (Ireland) who won the award in 2015 and 2016, and Vincent Vanasch (Belgium) who won it three consecutive times from 2017 to 2019. Sreejesh finished the voting with 39.9 total points, followed by Belgium’s Loic van Doren who finished second with 26.3 points and Netherlands’ Primin Blaak in third place scoring 23.2 points.