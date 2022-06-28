Hockey Olympian Varinder Singh passes away

New Delhi, June 28, 2022

Hockey Olympian Varinder Singh, who was part of Indian hockey's glorious past, passed away in Jalandhar, Punjab in the early hours of today.

He was 75.

The two-time Olympian was an integral part of India's various memorable victories in the 1970s. Among his stupendous achievements include a gold medal at the 1975 Men's Hockey World Cup in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. This remains India's only gold medal at the prestigious World Cup where India had beaten nemesis Pakistan 2-1.

Varinder Singh was also part of the bronze medal-winning team at the 1972 Munich Olympics and ssilver medal at the 1973 World Cup in Amsterdam.

He also had to his credit silver medals at the 1974 and 1978 Asian Games.

The Indian hockey stalwart also featured in the 1975 Montreal Olympics. In 2007, Varinder was conferred with the prestigious Dhyan Chand Life Time Achievement Award.

Hockey India mourned the demise of Varinder Singh.

"Varinder Singh's achievements will be remembered by the hockey fraternity worldwide," a statement from Hockey India said.

NNN