Hockey: MP, Haryana, Punjab and Maharashtra score easy wins in Senior Women National Championship

Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab and Maharashtra scored easy wins against their opponents in pool matches on Day 4 of the 12th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship 2022 here today.

While Hockey Madhya Pradesh outplayed Hockey Chandigarh 5-1 in Pool A, Hockey Haryana beat Assam Hockey 7-1 in Pool B.

In Pool C, Hockey Punjab drubbed Chhattisgarh Hockey 6-0 and Hockey Maharashtra thrashed Hockey Rajasthan 4-0 in Pool D.

In the first game of the day, Madhya Pradesh defeated Chandigarh 5-1 in Pool A. Manisha Chauhan (20'), Savita (26'), Neelu Dadiya (30'), Jyoti Pal (57'), and captain Neeraj Rana (60') scored the goals for MP. Priyanka (35') scored the sole goal for Hockey Chandigarh.

In the second game of the day, Haryana faced off against Assam Hockey in the Pool B match and picked up a solid 7-1 win. Jyoti (8', 19') and Soni (34', 52') starred for Haryana in the match, with both players scoring a brace. Tannu (27'), captain Priyanka (49'), and Bharti Saroha (53'), all scored one goal each, while Sakshi (23') scored the sole goal for Assam.

In the third game, Punjab scored a 6-0 win over Chhattisgarh Hockey. Captain Navpreet Kaur (5', 26'), and Navjot Kaur (32', 40') scored two goals each, while Kirandeep Kaur (36'), and Sarabdeep Kaur (48') also scored a goal each as they helped Hockey Punjab get the comfortable win.

The fourth match of the day was a Pool D contest between Maharashtra and Rajasthan. Ankita Sapate (39') and Chaitrali Gawde (41') put Maharashtra in the lead. Manashri Narendra Shedage (51') scored the third goal and then Pooja Bhanudas Shendage (57') added the fourth goal in the fourth quarter as Maharashtra beat Rajasthan 4-0.

