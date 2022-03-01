Hockey India names 28 probables for FIH Junior Women's World Cup camp

New Delhi, March 1, 2022

Hockey India on Monday named 28 probables for their final phase of preparations ahead of the FIH Junior Women's World Cup to be held in South Africa from April 1.

The preparatory camp began yesterday in Bhubaneswar, Odisha and will end on March 26 before the team leaves for South Africa.

Talking about the final phase of their preparations, Janneke Schopman, Chief Coach, Women's Hockey Team said, "The players have remained committed in their pursuit of leaving no stone unturned in their preparations for the FIH Junior Women's World Cup in South Africa.

"The group underwent a camp in Bengaluru over the past few weeks and will now move to Bhubaneswar where we will go through our final preparations. It is going to be exciting couple of weeks and I am sure watching the Pro League games their senior compatriots are playing will also be a good learning for the juniors."

The list of probables includes goalkeepers Bichu Devi Kharibam, Khushboo, Madhuri Kindo, and defenders Marina Lalramnghaki, Preeti, Priyanka, Ishika Chaudhary, Akashata Abaso Dekhale and Neelam.

Midfielders named in the core group are Vaishnavi Phalke, Salima Tete, Reet, Manju Chorsiya, Jyoti Chhatri, Ajmina Kujur, Sharmila Devi, Lalremsiami, Baljeet Kaur and Nikita Toppo.

The forwards included are Rutuja Pisal, Annu, Lalrindiki, Jiwan Kishori Toppo, Mumtaz Khan, Beauty Dungdung, Deepika, Sangita Kumari and Deepika Soreng.

