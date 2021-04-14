Hockey India condoles death of Balbir Singh Junior

New Delhi, April 14, 2021

Hockey India on Tuesday condoled the death of Balbir Singh Junior who was part of the team that won silver at the Asian Games held in Tokyo, Japan in 1958.

Balbir (Junior) played alongside legends like Balbir Singh Donsanjh, popularly known as Balbir Singh Senior as well as Leslie Claudius, Prithipal Singh, Balkishan, Charles Stephen among other top players.

The octogenarian who lived in Chandigarh after retiring as Major in the Indian Army, hailed from Sansarpur (Jalandhar) known as the hockey nursery of India.

Paying tribute to departed player, Hockey India President Gyanendro Ningombam said, "On behalf of Hockey India, I express my deepest condolences to Balbir Singh Junior's family. His contribution to Indian hockey will always be remembered and the hockey fraternity mourns his demise."

Like many children from the village, Balbir Singh Junior too took to hockey early in his life, at the age of six and he was selected to play for India in 1951 when the Indian Hockey Team toured Afghanistan.

He was also part of the Punjab state hockey team and also captained the Punjab University Team.

Later in his career, he also represented the Indian Railways hockey team that toured European countries such as Spain, Switzerland and Italy. They also played Test matches in Netherlands.

