Hockey: Australia outplay India 7-4; take 2-0 lead in five-match series

New Delhi, November 27, 2022

Displaying tremendous firepower, Australia outplayed India 7-4 to take a 2-0 lead in the five-match hockey series at the Mate Stadium, Adelaide on Sunday.

In a fast-paced encounter, for Australia, who led 4-2 at half time, Blake Govers (12', 27', 53'), Jack Welch (17', 24'), Jacob Anderson (48') and Jake Whetton (49') were the scorers while Harmanpreet Singh (3', 60'), Hardik Singh (25') and Raheel Mohammed (36') were the goal getters for India.

In the first match of the series, Australia had pipped India 5-4 on Saturday but today the hosts simply overran India, especially in the second and last quarters.

India got off to a swift start earning a penalty corner in the third minute. Skipper Harmanpreet Singh was on target to beat goalkeeper Johan Durst, giving his team a 1-0 lead. However, the lead lasted barely nine minutes as Australia recovered from the early setback, and in the 12th minute they were awarded a PC after a defender's foot-foul in the striking circle. Blake Govers converted it to make it 1-1.

The second quarter belonged to the hosts as put the visitors under pressure scoring three back-to-back goals. A double by Welch in the 17th and 24th minutes gave the hosts a 3-1 lead. Though midfielder Hardik Singh scored a brilliant goal after a smart interception, reducing the lead to 2-3 in the 25th minute, Govers' 27th minute goal doubled their lead to 4-2.

After the ten-minute half-time break, India returned to the pitch with an improvised attack resulting in a PC. A superb variation saw Mohd Raheel deflect from the right side of the post after a powerful drag flick by Harmanpreet Singh. This goal narrowed the lead to 3-4. The visitors did well to keep the home team from scoring in this quarter despite giving away a couple of PCs.

However, the final quarter witnessed the Australians come out all guns firing. They marauded the rival defence with a clinical performance by the forward line. Anderson scored in the 48th minute followed by Whetton scoring in the 49th minute.

Giving India no chance of recovering, Govers added to the score line, taking their lead to 7-3 when he scored off a penalty stroke in the 53th minute.

Raheel's efforts in the frontline enabled India to win a PC in the final moments of the match. After re-taking the PC four times, India was awarded a stroke after dangerous play decision by the umpire. Harmanpreet converted the stroke to end the match at 4-7.

NNN