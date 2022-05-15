Haryana, Karnataka, Odisha, Jharkhand to battle it in semi-finals of Women's National Hockey Championship

Bhopal, May 15, 2022

Haryana, Karnataka, Odisha and Jharkhand will battle it out on Monday in the semi-finals of the 12th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship 2022 in Bhopal.

Hockey Haryana will face Hockey Karnataka, while Hockey Association of Odisha will take on Hockey Jharkhand for a place in the final of the competition.

Haryana will enter the contest after a hard-fought 0-0 (3-2 SO) win against Uttar Pradesh Hockey, in their quarter-final match.

Speaking about semi-final against Karnataka, Haryana coach Kuldeep Siwach said, "Hockey Karnataka are a strong team. They defeated Hockey Punjab in a close contest to reach the semi-final. But we have also performed well in the tournament so far. We will stick to our basic strategy of holding possession and playing an attacking game in the semi-final to get a good result for us."

Karnataka won their closely-contested quarter-final match 1-1 (5-4 SO) against Hockey Punjab. "My team has done well and I am proud of them. We cannot be complacent as we will be facing a competitive team like Hockey Haryana, who have always been among the top four. We are not focusing too much on Hockey Haryana at this moment rather we are focusing on keeping our basics right. We are looking forward to the challenge," said Hockey Karnataka coach Verghese Kallikkadan John.

Odisha are coming off a thrilling 1-1 (0-2 SO) win against Madhya Pradesh in the quarter-finals.

Odisha coach Edgar Joseph Mascarenhas said, "We will not take Jharkhand lightly. Hockey Jharkhand is a fit team, and so are we. All the teams have had hard-fought quarter-finals. Our girls too gave their all in the quarter-final match, which went to the wire. We are preparing ourselves and getting ready for the semi-final. We will play to our strengths and do our best."

Jharkhand registered a stunning 0-0 (4-5 SO) win over Maharashtra in their quarter-final, and will now look to keep the momentum going in the semi-final.

Jharkhand manager Pratima Tirkey said, "Our girls have performed well so far. We have a good team but we need to take it to the next level in the semi-final match against Odisha, who are also a very strong team. Both the teams are at par with each other and fought hard to reach the semi-final. It will be an interesting match."

Semi-finals line-ups:

Monday, 16th May, 2022:

0830 hrs: Hockey Haryana vs Hockey Karnataka

1600 hrs: Hockey Association of Odisha vs Hockey Jharkhand

