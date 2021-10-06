Gurjit Kaur, Harmanpreet Singh lead star parade as Indians dominate FIH Hockey Stars Awards

New Delhi, October 6, 2021

Spearheaded by Gurjit Kaur and Harmanpreet Singh, Indian players and coaches made a clean sweep of the Individual FIH Hockey Stars Awards 2021 announced at Lausanne, Switzerland on Wednesday.

Gurjit Kaur, Harmanpreet Singh (Best Players, Women, Men), Savita, P R Sreejesh (Best Goalkeeper, Women, Men), Sharmila Devi and Vivek Prasad (Best Rising Star, Women, Men) as well as the coaches of women’s team, Sjoerd Marijne (NED) and men’s team, Graham Reid (AUS) bagged the highest number of votes in their respective categories.

Indian men's team claimed an Olympic (bronze) medal after 41 years, while the Women’s team put up a sterling performance to finish fourth in Tokyo.

As many as 79 National Associations - represented by their respective national captains and coaches – (Africa: 11 out of 25 Member Associations; Asia: 29 out of 33; Europe: 19 out of 42; Oceania: 3 out of 8; Pan America: 17 out of 30) took part in the voting process. And with a record number of almost 300,000 fans casting their votes, fan participation in the FIH Hockey Stars Awards has been exceptional.

Interestingly all winning athletes have topped the standings in each of the three voting groups (National Associations / Fans and Players / Media).

Belgium (Men) and the Netherlands (Women), who have not only been crowned Olympic Champions but also won the 2020-21 FIH Hockey Pro League, as well as the England Women’s team, were also given high recognition by the voting groups.

Belgium’s Alexander Hendrickx and Arthur van Doren were voted second and third best players, respectively, with Vincent Vanasch named second best goalkeeper and Shane McLeod (NZL) second-best coach.

For the Netherlands, Eva de Goede and Frédérique Matla clinched the respective second and third places in the FIH Player of the Year Award while Alyson Annan (AUS) finished on the second spot of the FIH Coach of the Year Award.

For Great Britain / England, goalkeeper Maddie Hinch, Rising Star Fiona Crackles and Coach Mark Hager (AUS) all reached the third spot of their respective categories.

Every continent is represented in the top three of at least one award, with Belén Succi (ARG) named second best goalkeeper and Valentina Raposo (ARG) as well as Mustaphaa Cassiem (RSA) clinching the second place of the FIH Rising Star of the Year Award, while goalkeeper Andrew Charter (AUS), Rising Star Sean Findlay (NZL) and coach Colin Batch (AUS) all finished on the third spot of their respective categories.

With no FIH Hockey Stars Awards in 2020 due to the impact of the COVID-19 global health pandemic, this year’s awards covered the period from January 2020 through to the conclusion of the Olympic Games Tokyo.

The voting process started on 23 August and concluded on 15 September.

Votes from National Associations - represented by their respective national captains and coaches - counted for 50% of the overall result, while fans and players (25%) as well as media (25%) made the other half of the votes.

Results – Women (Weighted scores)

FIH Player of the Year:

Gurjit Kaur – Score: 46,63 points (35,48% of the National Associations votes, 50,67% of the Media votes, 64,89% of the Fans/Players votes)

Goalkeeper:

Savita – Score: 58.75 (51,38% of the National Associations votes, 63,16% of the Media votes, 69,08% of the Fans/Players votes)

Rising Star:

Sharmila Devi – Score: 55,51 pts (48,39% of the National Associations votes, 58,67% of the Media votes, 66,60% of the Fans/Players votes)

Coach:

Sjoerd Marijne (NED – Team IND) – Score: 56,33 pts (39,73% of the National Associations votes, 66,22% of the Media votes, 79,66% of the Fans/Players votes)

Men:

FIH Player of the Year:

Harmanpreet Singh – Score: 52,11 pts (42,66% of the National Associations votes, 44% of the Media votes, 79,12% of the Fans/Players votes)

Goalkeeper:

PR Sreejesh – Score: 58,34 pts (47% of the National Associations votes, 59,46% of the Media votes, 79,90% of the Fans/Players votes)

Rising Star:

Vivek Prasad – Score: 66,78 pts (57,80% of the National Associations votes, 68.49% of the Media votes, 83,03% of the Fans/Players votes)

Coach of the Year:

Graham Reid (AUS – Team IND) – Score: 50,93 pts (36,07% of the National Associations votes, 50% of the Media votes, 81,57% of the Fans/Players votes)

