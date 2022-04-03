Goalkeeper Bichu Devi's heroics help India beat Germany 2-1 in Hockey Women's Junior World Cup

New Delhi, April 3, 2022

Riding on goalkeeper Bichu Devi Kharibam‘s heroics, India downed favourite Germany 2-1 to record their second successive win in pool D of the Hockey Women's Junior World Cup at Potchefstroom in South Africa, on Sunday.

Lalremsiami (2') and Mumtaz Khan (25') scored a goal each in India's win. Jule Bleuel (57’) reduced the margin for Germany.

India surged ahead in the second minute when they were awarded a penalty corner. Though Deepika’s drag flick was saved by the German goalkeeper Mali Wichmann, on the rebound, Lalremsiami used the space she had to send the ball into the cave (1-0) .

Rattled by this early reverse, Germany went on the offensive and the Indian defence came under tremendous pressure but goalkeeper Bichu Devi Kharibam came up with exceptional showing as she foiled all German attacks and frustrated their moves.

The second quarter was action-packed with Germany, who had beaten Malaysia 10-0 in their opening match, bringing their tactical expertise and composure to work their way into India's circle. An infringement by the defence in the 22nd minute saw the German's being awarded with a penalty stroke.

This was perhaps their best chance to equalise but Bichu Devi with a phenomenal save denied the Germans an equaliser.

Only minutes later, Mumtaz Khan converted a swift goal, once again through a penalty corner variation that was brilliantly executed (2-0).

Germany kept the pressure on and they created chances in the last five minutes of the second quarter where they created two crucial PCs. But again Bichu Devi stood between them and the goal .

Overall, Germany had 27 circle penetrations and 22 shots on goal.

The third quarter saw India in top gear as they attacked the German half with lethal speed and strategic counter attacks but they could not find success from these efforts. While they could have extended the lead by another goal or two, they could not quite convert from these chances.

Germany bounced back in the final quarter with Jule Bleuel scoring a fine field goal from the top of the circle in the 57th minute.

While it looked like the Germans could have equalised, India held their nerves in the tense final moments to keep the lead and seal their quarter-finals berth.

Awarded the Player of the Match for her incredible performance, an elated Bichu Devi expressed, "It was amazing to make the penalty stroke save. It was an exciting match and we are happy to have won this."

