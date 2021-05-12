Converting even half-chances will be key to success: Women's Hockey striker Lalremsiami

New Delhi, May 12, 2021

Women's Hockey striker Lalremsiami has a mantra for the team's success and that is to convert even the half chances into goals.

She feels that the Indian team's focus, while preparing for the Tokyo Olympics, is on creating more goal-scoring opportunities.

Talking to Hockey India in Bengaluru, the 21-year-old striker asserted that the national side has improved a lot in many areas after their tour of Germany in February-March.

"The tour of Germany was a tough one for us, but we got a chance to learn many things about our own game in the four matches that we played on the tour.

'We noted down a few aspects that we needed to work on during the tour and we are currently getting better at each of those aspects with every training session.

"I think we needed to create more goal-scoring opportunities in the tour of Germany and that will be our main focus this year. If we can create more goal-scoring opportunities, then it will definitely hold us in good stead, especially in an Olympic year," she said

Talking about her own role in the side, Lalremsiami said that she is looking to make a bigger impact for the team this year.

"I have been in the senior team for four years now and 2021 will be the most important year in my career because it's an Olympic year.

"I have been very satisfied with the way my career has gone so far, however, I am looking to make a bigger impact for the team this year, especially in the Olympics. I am very confident about my abilities and I sure that I can make more contributions to the Indian team's victories in the upcoming months."

The forward, who hails from Mizoram and has represented the country in 64 matches, was satisfied with the team's preparations for the Olympics.

According to her, the preparations for the Olympics are completely on track. "Our preparations for the Olympics are carrying on very well. Everything is going according to our plans.

"We are very fortunate to have a place like the SAI Centre campus wherein we have been able to practise for the Olympics in a safe and secure environment.

"I would like to thank SAI and Hockey India for their tremendous efforts during a tumultuous time for our country. We will keep working hard and ensure that we give our 100 per cent in every practice session," she added.

