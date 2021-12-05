Argentina stun favourites Germany 4-2 to regain Junior Hockey World Cup after 16 years

Bhubaneswar, December 5, 2021

Riding on penalty corner expert Lautaro Domene's hat-trick, Argentina stunned favourites Germany 4-2 to regain the Junior Hockey World Cup after 16 years at the Kalinga Stadium here tonight.

The six-time champions surprisingly put up a very tentative and nervous show and muffed some easy chances while the 2005 winners held their nerves and played to a plan to overrun their opponent.

Apart from Domene's three goals, the fourth goal for the winners was scored by Franco Agostini while Julius Hayner and Masi Pfandt chipped in with a goal each for the losers.

Argentina surged into the lead in the 10th minute as Domene converted the first penalty corner which his team earned (1-0).

The goal created panic in the German side and they clearly displayed their desperation while trying for an equaliser.

Pushing too hard for a goal, Germany's Hayner mistakenly hit Joaquin Toscani with his stick on the latter's forehead. Toscani started bleeding from the injured right side of his forehead while Hayner was shown a yellow card by the umpire.

Minutes later, Germany striker Maximilian Siegburg missed a good opportunity. After receiving the ball inside the striking circle, he failed to find the back of the net.

After that, the Argentinians crowded their defence to foil the rival attacks. The Latin American champions earned their second penalty corner in the 24th minute and Domene once again scored to make it 2-0.

The Germans fought back furiously and reduced the margin in the 36th minute when Hayner scored off a rebound after Argentina goalkeeper Neuhen Hernando failed to clear the ball properly (1-2).

Buoyed by Hayner's goal, the Germans launched an all-out attack but could not breach the rival defence. On the other hand, Argentina retaliated and produced some good attacks. Francisco Ruiz missed a clear opportunity to put the ball at the back of the net after he failed inside the striking circle in the 41st minute.

Germany were awarded three back to back penalty corners and Masi Pfandt converted the last one. The equalizer came in the 47th minute (2-2).

Germany's joy was short-lived as three minutes later, Argentina regained the lead as Domene got the goal for his side once again (3-2). Franco Agostini sealed the match and the Cup for Argentina with the fourth goal for his side.

