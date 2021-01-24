Hockey Women: India (Junior) outplay Chile Senior Team 2-0

Santiago (Chile), January 24, 2021

Maintaining their unbeaten streak, the Indian Junior Women's Hockey Team put up another impressive show defeating Chile (Senior) 2-0 in their fifth match of the tour held at the Prince of Wales Country Club on Saturday evening.

The goals for India came in the last quarter through Sangita Kumari (48') and Sushma Kumari (56').

It was a very open contest between the teams during the first three quarters, with neither team managing to break the deadlock.

There were chances for both the teams through open play and set pieces, but the defences stood up tall to deny their opponents.

India looked like they were under pressure during a phase of play in the second quarter when they conceded back to back penalty corners, but some good defending inside the striking circle made sure the hosts couldn't take the lead.

A similar story unfolded in the third quarter, but it was India who were on the attack, seeing a penalty corner execution being defended well by Chile's Senior team in the 32nd minute. The hosts themselves had a penalty corner three minutes later, but again it was the defence who were successful.

However in the last quarter, it was India who drew first blood as they orchestrated a beautiful team move to open the scoring through Sangita Kumari (48').

The forward took her chance confidently, and maintained her goal-scoring form. Minutes later, Chile had a glorious chance to equalize through a penalty corner, but India's rushers thwarted that threat.

In the 56th minute, it was the visiting team's turn to get a penalty corner, which proved to be the decisive moment in the match. A well-executed drag-flick and a successful strike off a rebound by Sushma Kumari hit the back of the net, and extended India's lead to two goals, which they were able to maintain for the remaining few minutes to snatch their fourth win in five matches in Chile.

