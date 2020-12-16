Hockey: "We are at level needed to compete on world stage," says coach Graham Reid

New Delhi, December 16, 2020

Indian hockey Chief Coach Graham Reid has asserted that Indian players shortlisted for the Tokyo Olympics have attained the level they will need to be at to compete on the world stage.

"We have done everything possible to maintain and more recently get the players back to the level they will need to be to compete on the world stage," the coach told Hockey India in Bengaluru.

"Our fitness tests in the strength, weight, speed and muscle components show that we are on target. Our training sessions output data are approaching our February figures (when the team played FIH Hockey Pro League in Bhubaneswar). I believe we are close to the level we showcase in our international matches," he said while expressing his satisfaction over the core group's progress.

Reid said he is hopeful the team gets to play international matches early next year. "With the support of Hockey India, we have planned for matches from early in the next year. These matches will ideally show us the level we are truly at and the areas that will require work on leading into the Olympic Games," he said.

He was all praise for his players for the level of commitment and determination shown by the them, having dealt with challenges of spending over four months in a bio-secure environment in SAI, Bengaluru with no social activities.

"Given the extremely difficult circumstances for the last four months, I am pleased with where we are and how the players have conducted themselves in the bio-secure bubble in SAI. In a normal year, you have four to six weeks in camp and the players get one week off to spend with their friends and family.

"On the weekends they normally leave the campus and visit the mall or cinema etc. However, this year there has been none of that and has been a very tough mental test for all of us. But I am happy with the way the players have handled this situation," he said.

Meanwhile, after nearly 20 weeks in SAI, Bengaluru for the National Coaching Camp, the members of the Indian Men's Core Probable's Group left for their respective homes over the weekend

Expressing the importance of this break, Reod said, "It is extremely important for them to relax mentally and physically after a very hectic past four months. This break will help not just the players but also give the coaching staff the opportunity to hit the refresh button and be ready for next year."

