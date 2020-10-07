Hockey team determined to become Olympic medallists: Akashdeep Singh

New Delhi, October 7, 2020

Versatile forward Akashdeep Singh says that the national hockey team is determined to become Olympic medallists in Tokyo next year.

Giving reasons for this confidence, the ace striker said, "All our bases are covered and we are determined to make history in Tokyo. It's about going on the pitch with belief and we will be able to achieve anything."

"Our team has done well against top sides in the recent past and therefore we are confident that we can win a medal for India at the Olympics. We just have to focus on our processes and then the desired results will follow.

He was of the view that the top-class facilities and stadiums have played a major role in the team's superb performance since June 2019.

India has won the Men's Series Finals and then went on to book a place in the Tokyo Olympics through the Olympic Qualifiers last year. The team also competed well against top sides such as Belgium, Netherlands and Australia in the FIH Pro League earlier this year.

"We have certainly worked hard to record good wins in the recent past. However, we wouldn't have been able to raise our game without the world-class facilities and stadiums provided to us by Hockey India and Sports Authority of India.

"Practising on a good turf with all the necessary facilities has helped us hone our techniques and become much better players and as a result, we have performed well consistently in the last few years," Akashdeep told Hockey India in Bengaluru.

According to the 25-year old forward, spotting and nurturing of talent across the country has been a big boost for the national side.

"We have had some young talents such as Rajkumar Pal and Vivek Sagar Prasad join our team in the last few years. Our team has a great balance of experienced players and new talents, which is the perfect blend for being successful in competitions.

"I would certainly like to give a lot of credit to Hockey India for the way they have spotted talent through domestic competitions and nurtured them further so that they are in a position to perform for their country," he added.

