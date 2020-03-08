Hockey: Manpreet Singh and Rani win Player of the Year 2019 Awards

New Delhi, March 8, 2020

Men and women hockey team captains Manpreet Singh and Rani Rampaul on Sunday won the coveted Player of the year 2019 awards while former Olympian Harbinder Singh received the Major Dhyan Chand Lifetime Achievement Award.

The winners of the most prestigious player’s awards walked off the stage with a glittering trophy and a cash prize of Rs 25 lakh each.

Harbinder Singh was honoured with a cash prize of Rs 30 lakh and a trophy for his outstanding contribution to the sport.

The much-awaited Hockey India 3rd Annual Awards 2019 took place here this evening which saw the national federation celebrate the best hockey players and former greats of the game from India, in what was a glittering evening. This year, the total prize money was in excess of Rs 1.64 crore.

“I’m really honoured to have won the Hockey India Dhruv Batra Player of the Year 2019 (Men). It was a great year for our team, and I would like to dedicate this award to my teammates and coaches, without whom I would not be holding this trophy. I would also like to thank Hockey India for their continued support, and I hope this award will motivate, not only myself, but more players to give their best for the country and bring more laurels," said Manpreet Singh after receiving the award.

Rani Rampaul was visibly very thrilled having also won the World Games Athlete of the Year award, which earned her a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh.

“I have always strived to work hard for my team and my country, and to have been recognised for doing the thing that I love doing the most, it gives me immense happiness. I would like to thank my teammates, coaches, family and Hockey India for always being a huge supporter, and being the guiding light. I dedicate this award to my team," said Rani.

Soft-spoken Harbinder Singh was happy to be recoganized for his services. “I am extremely happy and humbled to be receiving this award which carries Major Dhyan Chand’s name. Hockey has always been my life, and I continue to live it each day with pride and passion,” he said.

The first set of awards marking important milestone in the careers of players began the proceedings. The Milestone Awards were presented to Deep Grace Ekka, Kothajit Singh Khadangbam and Savita for completing 200 International Caps for India, with a cheque of Rs 1 lakh each plus a trophy presented to the three players.

Harmanpreet Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay and Nikki Pradhan were awarded for turning out in Team India colours for the 100th time and were all presented with a cheque of Rs 50,000 each and a trophy.

The second set of awards were given in recognition of individual achievements of the players. Manpreet Singh was given a cash award of Rs 10 lakh for winning the FIH Men’s Player of the Year 2019, while youngsters Vivek Sagar Prasad and Lalremsiami received a cash award of Rs 5 lakhs for winning the FIH Rising Star of the Year Awards in the Men’s and Women’s categories, respectively.

Rani also awarded with a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh for winning the prestigious World Games Athlete of the Year.

In the second part of the ceremony, players who have excelled in the year 2019 were recognised. The winners of the 11 Annual Awards were:

Hockey India President’s Award for Outstanding Achievement: Department of Sports & Youth Services, Government of Odisha,

Hockey India Jaman Lal Sharma Award for Invaluable Contribution: Sports Authority of India,

Hockey India Baljit Singh Award for Goalkeeper: Krishan B. Pathak,

Hockey India Pargat Singh Award for Defender: Harmanpreet Singh,

Hockey India Ajit Pal Singh Award for Midfielder: Neha Goyal,

Hockey India Dhanraj Pillay Award for Forward: Mandeep Singh.

Each of the above individual awards carried a cash prize of Rs 5 lakh, besides a glittering trophy.

Apart from these, the following awards were also presented:

Asunta Lakra Award for Upcoming Player (Women – U 21): Lalremsiami

Jugraj Singh Award for Upcoming Player (Men – U 21): Vivek Sagar Prasad.

Each of the above two players received a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh and a trophy.

