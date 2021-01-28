Hockey Jr Women: Tour of Chile was a good experience for the players

New Delhi, January 28, 2021

Junior Women's Hockey Team captain Suman Devi Thoudam feels that the successful tour of Chile, where her team remained unbeaten, was a good experience for the players.

"We are very happy to have got the opportunity to resume competitive hockey after the pandemic. It was a very good experience for all the players and members of the support staff and it gives us huge confidence as we approach an important year ahead," she said after the team's return here.

The team landed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport here on Wednesday after having won five out of the six matches they played during their tour of Chile, with one match ending in a draw.

"We felt like we were back at our best when we took to the field in Santiago. Whatever we have done in our training sessions, we could execute on the pitch against our opponents from Chile," the captain said.

The Indians started the tour by playing two matches against the Chile Junior Women's Team, both of which ended in India's favour with score-lines of 5-3 and 4-2, respectively.

"Everyone was a bit rusty at the start, but we quickly got into a great rhythm, and you could see that with our performances against their Senior team," she said.

The two wins in the opening matches were backed by three wins in four matches against the Chile Senior team. With score-lines of 3-2, 2-0 and 2-1, India registered three wins against the experienced Chilean team, with their second of the four matches ending in a 2-2 draw.

"The best part for me about our performances is that, not only were we strong in attack, but were very solid defensively. They tried to use their experience in the forward areas, but we showed great unity and resilience, so I'm really proud of the team," the 21-year-old said.

"I think we showed great fitness in our matches against Chile, playing six matches in eight days, and still winning five of them.

"Now, it is about recovering and spending some time with our families, following all the SOPs and guidelines, and then ensuring we are back in the National Camp from 10th February onwards to prepare for this important year.

"We are definitely keeping our eyes on the Junior Women's Asia Cup and the FIH Women's Junior World Cup, both scheduled later this year," Suman added.

