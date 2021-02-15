Hockey India shortlists 25 players for Senior Women's National Coaching Camp

New Delhi, February 15, 2021

Hockey India on Sunday shortlisted 25 players for the Senior Women's National Coaching Camp in preparations for the Tokyo Olympics.

After a two-week break following their Argentina Tour, the players will assemble at the Sports Authority of India (SAI), Bengaluru this week and will undergo mandatory quarantine.

The list:

Goalkeepers: Savita, Rajani Etimarpu and Bichu Devi Kharibam.

Defenders: Deep Grace Ekka, Reena Khokhar, Salima Tete, Manpreet Kaur, Gurjit Kaur and Nisha.

Midfielders Nikki Pradhan, Monika, Neha, Lilima Minz, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam and Namita Toppo

Forwards; Rani Rampaul , Lalremsiami, Vandana Katariya, Navjot Kaur, Navneet Kaur, Rajwinder Kaur, Jyoti, Sharmila Devi, Udita, Rashmita Minz

The National Coaching Camp concludes on 7 April.

In January, the 25-member squad set out on their first tour in over 12 months for Argentina and despite not registering a win on the tour, Chief Coach Sjoerd Marjine was happy with the effort put in by his team against the World No. 2 side.

Marjine said, "Considering this was our first tour after a year-long break due to the pandemic, I am quite pleased with the way the team performed. We improved match by match and this is a positive step in our preparations for the Olympic Games.

"Basis this performance, we will be planning the next steps that needs improvement and will be focusing on those areas during this camp."

"While we are in quarantine, we will make use of this time to analyze in detail every single match we played in Argentina. Each player will be tasked with an assignment to present to the team the areas they need to improve upon. What I am particularly happy about with this team is that they are vocal about the changes they want to make in their performance. They accept criticism and are able to move on with determination to improve," coach added.

