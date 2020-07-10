Hockey India names Gyanendro Ningombam as officiating president after Mushtaque Ahmad quits

New Delhi, July 10, 2020

Hockey India's Executive Board named Gyanendro Ningombam of Manipur as the officiating President of the organisation after the resignation of Mohammed Mushtaque Ahmad on July 7 due to "personal and family commitments".

"In the Hockey India Emergent Executive Board meeting convened today where the resignation of Mohd Mushtaque Ahmad was accepted, the Hockey India Executive Board under the Rules & Regulations of the Hockey India Constitution subsequently nominated and approved Hockey India's Senior Vice President Mr. Gyanendro Ningombam as the new Officiating President," a press release from Hockey India said.

Prior to taking over as President in 2018, Mushtaque Ahmad served the organisation as Secretary General.

"Under his Presidentship, Hockey India went on to successfully host the prestigious FIH Men's World Cup in 2018 as well as the FIH Olympic Qualifiers in 2019 where both the Men and Women National Hockey Teams qualified for the Tokyo Olympic Games.

"The Hockey India Executive Board expressed gratitude to Mohd. Mushtaque Ahmad for his commitment shown towards the development of the sport," the release said.

Ningombam has for several years been associated with Manipur Hockey and has been instrumental in supporting talented players and the development of the sport at the grassroots level. He also served as the Editor of Meeyam, an evening daily newspaper in Manipur.

Ningombam has earlier served Manipur Hockey as its Chief Executive Officer from 2009 to 2014 pursuant to which he was elected as Vice President of Manipur Hockey from 2014 - 2018.

