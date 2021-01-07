Hockey India gearing up to host FIH Congress and Junior World Cup this year

New Delhi, January 7, 2021

Hockey India on Wednesday said it is eagerly waiting to host the Junior Men’s World Cup again later this year.

"This is one of the most important tournaments for us as hosts, and we are looking forward to delivering a very smooth and successful showpiece," said Hockey India President Gyanendro Ningombam.

In recent years, India has hosted some of the biggest hockey events globally, and last year the International Hockey Federation (FIH) chose the country to host the 2021 Junior World Cup again.

Before that, Hockey India is looking forward to host the 47th FIH Congress. "We are hoping that all other factors will remain suited to us being able to play hosts in May 2021," said Ningombam.

Hockey India has already organized a tour for the Women's Team to Argentina to resume some form of competitive hockey.

With the FIH Hockey Pro League also scheduled to return this year, India will be hosting New Zealand for two matches on May 29 and 30, which should pave the way for international hockey's return to the country.

"We are keeping tabs on all the developments around the globe in terms of resumption of sports activities. I would like to think that we have a great chance of being able to host international matches by the time Pro League returns to our country in May, and hopefully also be able to welcome back fans to the stadiums if everything goes well globally," he said.

Hockey India is also in the process of devising an extensive plan for their very successful Coaching Education Pathway, to enhance the reach and effectiveness of the coaching courses and take it to the grassroots as well.

"We are certainly in the process of devising a plan which enables us to use the Hockey India Coaching Education Pathway to great effect, and reach out to more young and potential coaches, officials and even players across the country, and be able to help them develop their knowledge and expertise," said Ningombam.

"We are hoping that 2021 will not disappoint us, and will enable us to host multiple high-profile events in a very safe and secure environment for everyone, especially our players and fans," he added.

