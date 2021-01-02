Hockey: Core group of 33 players to report for National Coaching Camp

New Delhi, January 2, 2021

The core probables group of 33 hockey players will resume their training-cum-coaching at the National Camp in Sports Authority of India (SAI), Bengaluru from January 5.

The group includes three goalkeepers P R Sreejesh, Krishan B Pathak and Suraj Karkera and defenders Birendra Lakra, Rupinder Pal Singh, Surender Kumar, Amit Rohidas, Kothajit Singh Khadangbam, Harmanpreet Singh, Gurinder Singh, Jarmanpreet Singh, Varun Kumar, Dipsan Tirkey and Nilam Sanjeep Xess.

Midfielders Manpreet Singh, Chinglensana Singh Kangujam, Nilakanta Sharma, Sumit, Jaskaran Singh, Rajkumar Pal, Hardik Singh and Vivek Sagar Prasad, too, will report in SAI.

Forwards SV Sunil, Akashdeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Lalit Upadhyay, Ramandeep Singh, Simranjeet Singh, Shamsher Singh, Gurjant Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Gursahibjit Singh and Shilanand Lakra will also be reporting for the National Coaching Camp.

"I expect the players to return feeling fresh both mentally and physically after this three-week break. In our previous National Camp, we hit desirable numbers in various parameters including the Yo-Yo Test. Our aim will be to up the ante in the current camp and be prepared for forthcoming competition," said chief coach Graham Reid.

The group will undergo a mandatory quarantine period before re-starting training as per SAI and Hockey India SOPs.

