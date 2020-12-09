Hero MotoSports Team Rally name three-member squad for Dakar 2021

New Delhi, December 9, 2020

Hero MotoSports Team on Tuesday named a three- rider team for the Dakar Rally 2021 while unveiling a new bike and livery.

Hero MotoSports Team comprises of 2020 FIM Cross-Country BAJA World Cup winner Sebastian Buhler, 2019 Pan Africa Rally winner Joaquim Rodrigues and ace Indian rider C S Santosh.

This will be the second official appearance for Sebastian in Hero colors at the Dakar, while it will be the fifth appearance for both Rodrigues and Santosh.

The riders will take on the Dakar challenge on a new Hero 450 Rally bike, which now features a new 450cc engine and evolved chassis. The engine, developed especially for rally sport, offers improved top speed and acceleration. With an optimum weight balance, better rider ergonomics, more voluminous fuel-tank, improved suspension and cooling system, the new bike is built for juggling the dual roles of covering long strides at a heightened pace.

The team will also be seen in a new livery, sporting a futuristic “Barcode” inspired design aesthetic, to showcase the technical edge of the rally team.

Hero MotoSports made its debut at the Dakar Rally in 2017 and within just a few years, it has emerged as one of the top teams in international motorsports.

In view of the ongoing pandemic, it was a comparatively shorter #RoadToDakar for the team in 2020. Yet, the team made its presence felt with an impressive comeback in competitive racing with the BAJA Portalegre and the Andalucia Rally.

Gaining valuable race-experience, all three riders of the Team utilized these races to acquire some saddle time and proficiency, ahead of the Dakar 2021.

The biggest rally-raid in the world, Dakar Rally, for its 43rd edition will venture across the entirety of Saudi Arabia. Convening and culminating in the city of Jeddah, the rally kicks off on January 3, and travels through various cities before returning to the same city on January 15.

The rally will see competitors travelling through a total of 7646 km, of which about 4767 km will be competitive divided into 12 stages. The rally also has nearly an all-new route with more slush, open desert, dunes and mountains to traverse than before.

About the rally, Santosh said “This has been an exceptional year with limited races and opportunities to train, yet we are satisfied with the preparations that we underwent ahead of Dakar Rally. I have tried to make the most of the situation and used this time to train hard and help the team in the development of our new bike."

''The new bike offers great performance and maneuverability so I am really excited to ride it at the Dakar. The Dakar Rally is coming back with a new set of rules and routes, so it is going to be an interesting one this year and I am looking forward to it," he said

Team manager Wolfgang Fischer said, "We are determined to put on a good show. While we were away from racing for quite some time due to the pandemic, we utilised the time to develop the new bike and conduct thorough testing sessions with our riders, thus, keeping the team engaged and motivated in the most challenging times."

Buhler said, "I am glad that we are entering the Dakar Rally after two impressive runs in the recent months. We utilized the time away from racing in training on the new bike and that kept our energies high. For me personally, entering the rally straight after the Baja win will help to stay focused.

Rodrigues commented, "Dakar Rally will not be the same for me after the tragic experience of January 2020. It has been a tough year for me and my family. . While we didn’t have much time to prepare this year, our testing sessions on the new bike and the recent runs at BAJA Portalegre and Andalucia Rally 2020 helped me overcome my fears and find the momentum as I made the comeback. It's going to be a tough but I’m ready to face it and take on the Dakar for one more time.”

