Hero ISL 2020-21 playoff dates announced; Fatorda to host final on March 13

Panaji, February 17, 2021

Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL) on Wednesday released the schedule for the Hero Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 playoffs with the final slated for Saturday, March 13.

The season saw Hero ISL expand to 11 teams, with the number of matches going up from 95 last season to an unprecedented 115.

"This has been one of the most closely fought seasons ever with thrilling last-minute finishes in numerous games. Eight teams still remain in contention for a top-four finish, heading into the final three rounds of the league stage," a press releasse from FSDL said.

The Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda will host the Hero ISL Final in consecutive seasons and for a record third time.

The first-leg semi-finals will be held on Friday, March 5, and Saturday, March 6. The return legs are scheduled on Monday, March 8, and Tuesday, March 9.

The semi-finals will be played across two venues -- GMC Stadium, Bambolim and Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Fatorda, before the latter also hosts the summit clash.

The "Away Goal" rule will not apply in the semi-finals this season. Teams with the highest goal aggregate in their respective two-legged ties will progress to the final.

The league phase ends on February 28. The last game is scheduled between current league leaders ATK Mohun Bagan (36 points) and second-placed Mumbai City FC (34 points). Both teams have already qualified for the playoffs.

The team finishing on top of the table will be crowned League Shield Winners, earning a direct group-stage entry into the AFC Champions League next season.

Detailed semi-final fixtures list will be announced once the final league standings are confirmed.

Hero ISL 2020-21 Playoff dates:

Friday, March 5 - Semi-final 1 – 1st leg

Saturday, March 6 - Semi-final 2 – 1st leg

Monday, March 8 - Semi-final 1 – 2nd leg

Tuesday, March 9 - Semi-final 2 – 2nd leg

Saturday, March 13 – Final

