Hero I-League: Sudeva Delhi takes on Mohammedan in the opener

Kolkata, January 8, 2021

The 2020-21 season of the Hero I-League kicks-off at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan on Saturday, when debutants Sudeva Delhi play newly-promoted Mohammedan.

Sudeva Delhi is the first club from the capital to play in the Hero I-League, while Mohammedan qualified by being champions of the Hero I-league Qualifier held in October 2020.

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Head Coach of Sudeva Delhi Chencho Dorji said, “We have a young team that has been working very hard. We keep our expectations very high and we would like to start our season with a win. It would be the perfect setting for our season ahead.”

“In the last couple of months, we have sweated and trained a lot. I am hopeful of a good season ahead and realistically we are aiming to be placed in the top six teams of the Hero I-League,” he said.

“We are excited to play our opening match against a legacy club like Mohammedan and we are raring to go," he added.

Captain Ajay Rawat opined about the challenge that Mohammedan presents. “Mohammedan SC are a tough side to face but we are confident in our abilities. I am focused on the match ahead and I know that there will be challenges come,” he said. “As a striker, I want to score and want my team to win. I will give my cent per cent for the win.”

Nothing less than a win would suffice for Mohammedan Sporting Club either. The legacy club is one of the few powerhouses of Indian football with a rich and vibrant history. That history would be even more illustrious with a Hero I-League trophy, Mohammedan SC believes. Head Coach Jose Hevia said, “We want to win all our matches, that is what we expect from ourselves and that is our target. Starting with a win would be very good for the morale of the players who have worked really hard.”

“We aim to play intensive football with and without the ball. We will always try to dominate the match and go for the win. Our main target is to win,” he added.

Mohammedan’s new signing and Bangladesh national team captain Jamal Bhuyan is counting on the team’s hunger to win in the upcoming league.

“I am looking forward to playing in the Hero I-League. We know that the standard of the Hero I-League is very high and it is a new challenge for me. In a club like Mohammedan, everybody expects results and we are raring to go. We are a hungry team that wants to win,” stated Jamal.

