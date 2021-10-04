Hemanth Muddappa notches a double, Aiyaz Rem, Bharath Raj, Madhan Kumar top

Chennai, October 4, 2021

Bengaluru's Hemanth Muddappa (Mantra Racing) overcame his rivals without much ado and completed a double in the second round of the Indian National Motorcycle Drag Racing Championship at the MMRT, here on Sunday.

Muddappa, the reigning national champion, overcame fellow-city mates Hafizullah Khan and Vignesh Purushotham to top the SuperSport Above 1051cc astride a Suzuki Hayabusa which attained a top speed of 231 Kmph.

Later, the champion won in the SuperSport 851-1050cc category riding a BMW S1000 ahead of arch-rival Mohd Riyaz (Hyderabad) and Bengaluru’s Sugan Prasad.

Another Bengalurean, Aiyaz Rem won the SuperSport Indian 361-550cc category run while Chennai riders, Bharath Raj (226-360cc) and S Madhan Kumar (165cc) were the day’s other winners in their respective categories.

The results (all 4-Stroke):

Above 1051cc (SuperSport): 1. Hemanth Muddappa (Mantra Racing, Bengaluru) (08.061secs); 2. Hafizullah Khan (Bengaluru) (08.396); 3. Vignesh Purushotham (Bengaluru) (08.409).

851-1050cc (SS): 1. Hemanth Muddappa (07.914); 2. Mohd Riyaz (Hyderabad) (08.058); 3. Sugan Prasad (Bengaluru) (08.421).

361-550cc (SS Indian): 1. Aiyaz Rem (Bengaluru) (12.368); 2. Yogeshwaran (Speed Up Racing, Chennai) (12.620); 3. D Annish Samson (Speed Up Racing, Bengaluru) (12.658).

226-360cc (SS Indian): 1. Bharath Raj (Chennai) (12.427); 2. Mohammed Shakir (Chennai) (12.655); 3. Yogeshwaran (Chennai) (13.014).

Up to 165cc (SS Indian): 1. S Madhan Kumar (Chennai) (13.826); 2. Kevin Kannan (Chennai) (13.990); 3. Kannan S (Chennai) (14.472).

NNN