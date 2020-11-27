Hard work will pay: Hockey midfielder Hardik Singh

New Delhi, November 27, 2020

Promising midfielder Hardik Singh is confident that all the strenuous work he and his team mates have put in will definitely pay "because we are sacrificing a lot to do well in the Olympic Games".

"We are living in a small bubble and that's helped us to know each other more. Having deeper understanding of each other's game is also helping us on the field," he told Hockey India in Bengaluru.

"I think staying away from our families for nearly four months now is going to be worthwhile in the future because we are sacrificing a lot to do well in the Olympic Games. That's our primary goal," he said.

Although Hardik had narrowly missed playing the FIH Junior Men's World Cup in 2016, he has been a regular prospect in the Senior Men's Core Group over the last couple of years. He feels the exposure he is gaining alongside senior players in the squad has helped him hone his skills.

"I had felt awfully bad missing out the Junior World Cup which India won by beating Belgium in the final. I was part of the reserves, but I feel that disappointment of not making the squad only made me much stronger and more determined to improve my game and prove my mettle whenever I am provided with an opportunity," he said.

He is a huge fan of Argentine legend Deigo Maradona, whose death on Wednesday has not only shocked the footballing community but also sent the hockey team into mourning.

"Almost all of us in the team are big fans of football and we watch games regularly. The news of Maradona passing away yesterday shocked us and we were instantly reminded of the role he played in the 1986 World Cup where Argentina won the World Cup. He also played for my favourite club Barcelona, there is a lot to learn from his life as a legend of the game and he will be remembered for a long time," he added.

