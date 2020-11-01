Hamilton leads Mercedes to record 7th constructors' title in a row

Imola (Italy), November 1, 2020

Lewis Hamilton led Mercedes to a seventh consecutive Formula 1 Constructors' Championship title by winning the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at the historic Imola circuit.

Mercedes are the first team to have won seven constructors' titles in a row, surpassing the record set by Ferrari who won six in a row between 1999 and 2004 with the legendary Michael Schumacher.

Hamilton, 35, led the Mercedes one-two finish at Imola with Bottas losing out on his pole position during lap 29.

Red Bull's Max Verstappen looked set to split the two Mercedes, overtaking Hamilton first to relegate the Brit to third in the early exchanges of the race and later overtaking Bottas to challenge for second place.

However, he had to retire with what looked like a tyre failure with 12 laps to go.

This resulted in a full safety car and a breathless final few laps in the race at the end of which Hamilton held out Bottas for the win while Renault's Daniel Ricciardo secured his second podium place.

Bottas ended 5.783s behind Hamilton and Ricciardo was behind P1 by 14.320s.

Pierre Gasly had to retire early in the race after a brilliant effort to qualify P4 but AlphaTauri were kept in the hunt by an inspired Daniil Kvyat, who secured fourth place ahead of Ferrari's Charles LeClerc.

IANS