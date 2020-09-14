Hamilton bags 90th win in red-flagged Tuscan GP

Tuscany, September 14, 2020

Lewis Hamilton clinched the 90th win of his Formula One career as he bagged the crash-strewn Tuscan Grand Prix on Sunday. The race was stopped twice and re-started.

Hamilton's Finnish teammate Valtteri Bottas completed the Mercedes one-two at the Ferrari-owned Mugello circuit in central Italy.

Red Bull's Thai driver Alexander Albon took third place for his first career F1 podium. Ricciardo came fourth, tantalisingly close to his first podium with Renault, as Sergio Perez finished fifth for Racing Point, as per a report on formula1.com.

There were only 12 runners who classified at the finish as Lando Norris was sixth for McLaren, ahead of the AlphaTauri of Daniil Kvyat, with Ferrari's Charles Leclerc classified eighth at the team's 1,000th Grand Prix.

IANS