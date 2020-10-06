Gutsy Suryakumar's 79 not out propels MI to 193/4

Abu Dhabi, October 6, 2020

Suryakumar Yadav remained unbeaten on 79 off 47 balls as he pushed Mumbai Indians to 193/4 wickets in 20 overs against Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Tuesday.

The 30-year-old batsman hit 11 fours and two sixes, one of which was off Jofra Archer after he was hit in the head by a bouncer off the previous delivery by the English bowler.

MI were buoyed by a good start provided by openers Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock before the latter became Kartik Tyagi's debut IPL wicket in the fifth over. The opening partnership produced 49 runs.

Suryakumar then anchored the innings but MI kept losing wickets at the other end. Hardik Pandya, however, stuck with him and the pair blazed 76 runs in just 38 balls to propel MI close to the 200-run mark.

Brief scores: 193/4 in 20 overs (Suryakumar Yadav 79 not out, Rohit Sharma 35; Shreyas Gopal 2/28)

IANS