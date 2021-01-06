Gregg Clark named Indian Hockey Team's Analytical Coach

New Delhi, January 6, 2021

Hockey India on Tuesday named South Africa Olympian Gregg Clark the new Analytical Coach of the national team till the Tokyo Olympic Games scheduled to be held from July 23 to August 8 this year.

Clark was the coach of the Indian Junior Team in 2013-2014 when the Colts won the coveted Sultan of Johor Cup and also participated in the 2013 Junior World Cup in New Delhi.

He was associated with the Canada team as Assistant Coach between 2017-2020.

He is scheduled to join the National Coaching Camp this month.

Chief Coach Graham Reid welcomed the appointment, saying, "I am looking forward to welcoming Gregg Clark as a new member of our coaching staff. He brings with him a swath of experience, including 250 caps for South Africa, 4 Olympic Games (2 as a player and 2 as a coach), 4 World Cups (2 as player and 2 as coach), 3 CWG (2 as player and 1 as coach) and countless FIH tournaments."

"Having been Head Coach of South Africa for six years, and more recently Assistant Coach with Canada, his contemporary knowledge of our Olympic competitions is first class," he said.

"Gregg has also worked with a number of our athletes before, meaning he can hit the ground running. He begins in the New Year. He will be an excellent addition to our team," Reid added

Reacting to his new assignment, Clark said, "I am really excited to join the Indian Men's Hockey Team. Having worked with them earlier, I understand the set-up and their professionalism.

"Most of the players I coached in the Junior Team back in 2013 are now in the Senior group and have come of age as players. It has been very exciting to watch this team grow over the past couple of years. They have a lot of potential to do very well in 2021 and for a number of years in the future.

"Graham has been doing very well with the team. He comes with a wealth of knowledge in the sport and we have chatted quite a lot in the buildup to my appointment. We share the same philosophies in coaching and I look forward to working with Graham and the rest of the support staff," he said.

Clark took charge of the South African National team and worked with them from 2007 - 2013. He has also participated as a coach at a number of major international tournaments including the Olympic Games in Beijing and London, FIH World Cup 2010 and Commonwealth Games 2010 in New Delhi.

