Yuvraj Sandhu fires nine-under 63 to be the sole first round leader

Digboi (Assam), November 16, 2022

Defending champion Yuvraj Sandhu fired a sizzling nine-under 63 to emerge sole leader after round one of the Indian Oil Servo Masters at the Digboi Golf Links on Wednesday.

Sri Lankan Anura Rohana, who made two chip-ins on day one, returned an eight-under 64 to be placed second at the Rs. 75 -lakh event.

Delhi’s Kshitij Naveed Kaul was third at 65 while Greater Noida’s Arjun Sharma was a further shot back in fourth.

Chandigarh-based Sandhu had a frantic start with three birdies on the first four holes. A bogey and birdie on the fifth and ninth, respectively, meant that he made the turn at three-under.

The 25-year-old ’s birdie on the 11th got him back in the groove as he picked up five more birdies thereafter landing it close to the pin consistently. He drove the par-4 14th green to set up a two-putt birdie there.

“The stretch of birdies from the 11th onwards was the highlight today. After a good start, I had a quiet few holes but then on the back-nine I kept telling myself to hit maximum greens in regulation. With that thought I started hitting the ball really close and got on a birdie run. I had a total of 16 greens in regulation today,” Sandhu said.

Anura Rohana mixed an eagle and seven birdies with a bogey to end the day in second position. Rohana chipped-in for birdies on the first and sixth. He made a 10-feet eagle conversion on the seventh.

“My game within 100 yards, excellent chipping and bunker shots were the reasons for my good score today. I also read the greens really well. It’s an important week for me as I’m currently outside the top-60 of the Order of Merit and need to make a move up to retain my card. I hope to make the most of this good start,” said the Sri Lankan.

Rohan Dhole Patil of Pune began the week with a hole-in-one on the 10th. He put together a 67 to be placed tied fifth along with Kolkata’s Divyanshu Bajaj. Khalin Joshi shot a 69 to be tied 13th while Udayan Mane and Manu Gandas carded 70s to be tied 19th.

Among the local professionals, Deven Bhumij was tied 32nd at 71 while Dulal Kalowar and Deepraj Chetia were both tied 44th at 72.

NNN